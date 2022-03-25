Charity pairs competition raises £900 for Ukraine

Competitors that took part in the charity pairs round-robin in aid of Ukraine refugees at Ballaugh Bowling Club on Saturday afternoon. Winners Dickie Watson and Nigel Tebay are pictured centre (standing)

A charity pairs round-robin event took place on what was a stunning afternoon at Ballaugh Crown Green Bowls Club on Saturday to support the relief effort for Ukrainian refugees.

The event raised a staggering £900, which will be donated to the Isle of Man-registered charity Hands of Hope that is supporting refugees on Ukraine’s border with Romania.

A huge thank you to all Ballaugh BC members and friends for their generous support

Thanks also to Richard Faragher, Paul Cubbon and Ralph Furness for running the tournament, to John Looney for proposing the event and to all the bakers who provided a staggering display of delicious cakes.

Congratulations to Dickie Watson and Nigel Tebay who won after a fabulous afternoon’s bowling, full of the usual banter, competitiveness and fun.

The winners were decided in a one bowl shoot-out between one member of the winning pair in each group, with Tebay being closer than Rose Waterworth’s after a measure was introduced to confirm which wood was nearest to the jack.

Waterworth was partnered by Mo Trustram.