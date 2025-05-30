Isle of Man Golf has named its men’s and women’s teams for the 2025 Island Games which will take place in Orkney from between July 12-18.
The men’s team features Daryl Callister, Rob Noon, Chris Kneen and Liam Cowin, while the women’s team includes Breeshey Jansen, Emma Noon, Karen Faragher and Sarah Wignall.
Golf will be played across two courses during the competition in the Scottish archipelago: at Stromness Golf Club and Orkney Golf Club.
The men will face a par 65 at Stromness and a par 69 at Orkney. The women’s course setup will be par 69 at Stromness and par 71 at Orkney.
Although relatively short in length, both courses are known for being narrow and demanding, promising a true test of skill and accuracy.
The competition format includes a 72-hole individual scratch event and a 72-hole team scratch competition, with the best three scores from four counting each day for the team total.
Team managers Gary Ashe and Vicky Noon are optimistic of success, but acknowledge the challenge ahead.
‘The Isle of Man has the best record in Island Games golf history. We’ve won five team golds and five individual titles - Kevin Moore twice, as well as Paul Lowey, Alex Macauley, and Tom Harris.
‘We know it won’t be easy, but we wish all our players the very best of luck.’
With high hopes and a strong history behind them, the Isle of Man golf teams will be aiming to continue their impressive legacy in Orkney this July.
