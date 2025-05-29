Roads around the Mountain Course will be closed for a large chunk of Friday, with TT organisers utilising one of the event’s contingency sessions.
Qualifying was already scheduled to take place in the afternoon, but following the cancellation of Thursday evening’s session because of the weather, the evening session will now also be used.
The Mountain Road will close at 11.15am with the rest of the Mountain Course shutting to the public at 12.30pm.
Roads, aside from the Mountain section, are due to reopen no later than 4.30pm for a short period, with roads shutting again at 6pm until no later than 9.30pm.
Schedule: Friday, May 30
QUALIFYING 2
11.15am - Mountain Road closed
12.30pm - All Roads closed
1pm - Superbike, Superstock
2.05pm - Sidecar
2.55pm - Supersport, Supertwin
4.30pm - All roads open (Except Mountain)
QUALIFYING 3
6pm - All Roads closed
6.30 - Superbike, Superstock
7.20pm - Supersport, Supertwin
8.10pm - Sidecar
9.30pm - Roads re-open no later than.