Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s Top Lady competition was held at South Ramsey Bowling Club on Sunday in somewhat changeable weather conditions.
The format was changed slightly this year, in that 16 bowlers were invited to take part based on last season’s rankings.
Getting through to the quarter-finals were Gill Dixon (South Ramsey) who beat Hilary Kermode (Castletown A) 21-17, Jenny Moore (South Ramsey) who defeated her mum Elaine 21-13, Bailey McMullan (Mooragh Park) who got the better of Rosie Winckle (Marown) 21-15 and Paula Garrett (Douglas) who bested Tracy Moore (Castletown A) 21-17.
Also reaching the last eight were Louise Tebay (Marown) who beat Lacey McMullan (Mooragh Park) 21-17, Janet Monk (Mooragh Park) who won 21-8 against Caroline Parker (Ballaugh A) 21-8, Fiona Kennish (South Ramsey) who defeated Lynda Cadamy (Marown) 21-8 and Clare Cooper (Marown) who got the better of Stella Watterson (Castletown A) 21-10.
The first quarter-final pitted stablemates Moore and Dixon against each other, with the former proving a little too strong on the day, winning 21-10.
The second quarter was a little tougher as Garrett crossed the line 21-17 against Bailey, while Tebay made short work of her game against Monk when winning 21-10 and the other clash saw Cooper win 21-18 against Kennish after a hard fought battle,
The first semi-final was between Moore and Garrett where, unfortunately for the latter, her opponent was getting into her stride and led 19-10 by the 17th end.
Despite Garrett getting two singles and a double to bring the deficit back to 19-14, Moore got the all-important two on the 20th end to win 21-14.
The second semi between Cooper and Tebay was mostly close all the way through, with the score tied at 13 across on the 19th end. Like the other semi, despite Tebay getting another four points, it wasn’t enough to stop Cooper winning 21-17.
With both Cooper and Moore playing well, the final didn’t disappoint. Cooper started off very strongly, leading 18-9 on the 21st end.
Never one for giving up though, Moore fought back by taking seven of the following eight ends to move to within one point of her opponent at 19-20.
But a good second bowl on the next end by Cooper was enough for her to take the win and the title 21-19.
A great final with some exceptional bowling from both women - many congratulations go to Cooper on a well-deserved win.
The presentation of trophy and prizes was made by association committee member Hilary Kermode who thanked South Ramsey for hosting the competition and providing much appreciated refreshments.
She also thanked Cooper and Moore, the rest of the competition committee – having been ably assisted by James Teare - for the smooth running of the event before congratulating and handing over the trophy to Cooper.
ELAINE MOORE
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