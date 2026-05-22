Plans to upgrade facilities at a bowling club in the south of the island have been given the green light.
The planning committee unanimously approved an application for the demolition of existing shelters and erection of a new clubhouse at Breagle Glen (25.00212/B).
Breagle Glen Bowling Club (BGBC) was formed by the merger of Port Erin and Port St Mary bowling clubs.
The project, involving an investment of around £200k-220k, aims to enhance the appearance of the bowling green.
It has involved the dismantling of the existing timber framed shelters to the north and west corners.
In their place will be built a new clubhouse which will contain toilets, a canteen and open space for the club to use and an activity room with a short mat bowling area.
Since Breagle Glen café became an Indian restaurant, bowlers and tennis clubs no longer have suitable canteen facilities, and rely on the leaseholder’s permission to use the café toilets.
In a planning statement, the applicant said: ‘Resolving these challenges is essential for the club's future.
‘BGBC sees opportunities to enhance sports, social, and leisure activities for the benefit of the village and greater southern part of the IoM.
‘The project will enhance the appearance of the bowling green to match the Commissioners' investment in parking and workshops.’
The canteen area will mainly be for the preparation of hot drinks for bowlers, and the serving of cold food on competition days.
However, the club is looking to expand the sports facilities within Breagle Glen, so may produce some hot food such as sausage and bacon baps or pasties and sausage rolls to raise funds.
The committee heard the club is planning to extend its opening hours and to make a separate application for new floodlighting.
A neighbour on Sunnydale Avenue said there had been a longstanding planning history regarding the floodlights.