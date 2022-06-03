Gawne and Kennish win Port St Mary Cup Mixed Doubles trophy

Port St Mary Cup mixed doubles winners Andy Kennish and Sue Gawne who defeated Lyn Bolton and Trevor Quayle in the final at Breagle Glen last week (Photo: Glynn Hargraves)

A field of 20 pairs took part in this year’s Port St Mary mixed doubles open competition held at Breagle Glen on Thursday afternoon.

The competition had a new sponsor this year, with Cooil’s Dairy supporting the tournament.

There were some good close matches in the early rounds.

There was an all-Port Erin contest of Philomena Dobson and Nigel Haymes who took on Pauline Worrall and Alan Crebbin, with this game taking more than one and a half hours to complete before being eventually won by Worrall and Crebbin.

Losing out at the quarter-final stage were Margaret Tasker (Port St Mary) and Derek Allen (Onchan) 17-21 to South Ramsey’s Elaine Moore and Glynn Hargraves, while Castletown pair Tracy Moore and Ross Moore succumbed to Onchan’s Sue Gawne and Andy Kennish 12-21.

Home greener Caroline Whitehead and Mark Kelly (Onchan) lost out to Philippa Taylor (Marown) and Alec Taylor (Peel) 15-21.

Clare Cooper (Marown) and Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary) were well beaten 12-21 by Lyn Bolton (South Ramsey) and Trevor Quayle (Port St Mary).

The first semi-final between Moore/Hargraves and Gawne/Kennish was quite even early on with the score 13-11 after nine ends to Gawne/Kennish.

Then a four on end 10 put the latter in control of the match as they went on to win 21-15.

The second semi-final between the Taylors and Bolton/Quayle was a bit more one-sided, with the latter always in control and scoring a four on the final end to win the contest 21-10.

The final was expected to be a tight match with two strong pairs that have won several competitions between them.

After 10 ends the score was level at 11-11, before Gawne/Kennish then had a good run over four ends scoring two doubles, a single and a three to lead 19-11.

Bolton/Quayle fought back well, getting back to 20-17 before Gawne/Kennish got the single point they needed to secure the win.

The presentation was made by club president Margaret Tasker who thanked the sponsors Juan and Kirstie Hargraves at Cooil’s Dairy.