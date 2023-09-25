The any-combination pairs open competition for the Douglas Borough Council Challenge Cup was held at Finch Hill on Sunday.
The rainswept and blustery conditions were so bad that it took full concentration by the players to shut out the elements.
At the quarter-final stage there were comfortable wins for the defending champions Glenn Boland and Peter Jones (both Marown) over clubmates Matthew Keggen and Paul Kelly 21-15.
Derek Allen (Port Erin) and Brian Lindsay (Peel) saw off home-greeners Lil Smith and Dave McCabe 21-12, Alison Kearsley (Castletown) and daughter Ruby Keggen (Marown) overcame Peel pair Gilly and Phil Clarke 21-12, while Nathan Hamilton (Castletown) and Sam Clague (Marown) beat another Finch Hill pairing of Dave Dixon and John Qualtrough 21-11.
In the semi-final games Hamilton and Clague proved too strong for Kearsley and Keggen, running out winners 21-8, while Boland and Jones had a keenly-contested match against Allen and Lindsay.
Leading 18-13 after 15 ends the Port Erin/Peel combination conceded a single then a four to see the match tied.
Jones played a long jack to the corner but this was matched by an excellent wood from Allen and, after picking up a double, they went on to pick up the single required on the next end to win 21-18.
The efforts of their semi-final seemed to take their toll on Allen and Lindsay as they were unable to raise their game to match Hamilton and Clague’s consistent leads. The one-sided affair ended 21-10 to the Castletown/Marown pair.
At the presentation, Nathan thanked Finch Hill for putting on the event and remarked how well the green had held up in the conditions. He also paid tribute to the women for the welcome catering provided throughout the day.