Frenchman Pierre-Yves Bian faces a race against time to be fit for this month’s TT after a crash at the North West 200.
The former Manx Grand Prix winner high-sided in Saturday’s Supersport race, causing the Trooper Triumph he was riding to burst into flames and Bian to be air-lifted to hospital.
Bian was competing for Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance team at the event, who he was also set to ride for at the TT alongside Mountain Course debutant Barry Burrell.
The Lincolnshire team posted an update on Pierre-Yves injuries on Wednesday, Hickman stating: ‘Pierre was superfast, which was great to see, and was up inside the top 10 at some points over the weekend, including during the race.
‘So disappointed that he slipped off and slightly injured himself, which we are still waiting for a proper diagnosis of. It looks like he may have damaged a couple of vertebrae, which isn't brilliant.
‘We are waiting to see what the specialist says and, hopefully, he can still make the TT, which is a couple of weeks away - so we have some time to recover.
‘He was going really well.
‘The bike, on the other hand, is totalled as it caught on fire.’
Talking about County Durham rider Burrell, who will make his TT debut with the team after a distinguished career across the classes in the British Superbike Championship, Hickman added: ‘Barry in the Superstock/Superbike was just doing his thing, really, keeping his powder dry, learning every time he went out, and enjoying himself on the M 1000 RR.
‘I think TT is where he will shine a lot more.’
Bian is entered to ride the Supersport and Supertwin TTs for PHR riding an Aprilia in the latter class.