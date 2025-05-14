Manxman Billy Harris beat multiple Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the last 32 of the ATP Challenger tournament in Bordeaux on Tuesday.
The former Albany and Castletown member will now take on world number 35 Tallon Griekspoor in the competition’s last-16 stage.
Harris beat the 40-year-old former French Open champion 3/6, 6/2, 6/1 to advance to the next stage of the clay tournament at the Villa Primrose.
This was the first time Harris had come up against the Swiss veteran, but the 30 year old managed to come from one set down to turn the match around.
At the end of last month Harris, who is currently ranked 105 in the world, lost in the round of 32 at fellow French tournament, Aix-en-Provence, losing 2/6, 2/6 to Colombian Daniel Galan.
Harris has had a busy start to 2025, competing all over the world.
Prior to the two French tournaments, the former Island Games gold medallist has taken part in ATP events in Madrid, Munich, Menorca, Miami, the Dominican Republic, India, Japan and Australia.
In January he narrowly missed out on a place in the main draw of the Australian Open, having come through two rounds of qualifying for the prestigious Melbourne event.
The British number four made his Grand Slam main-draw debut as a wildcard at Wimbledon last summer, where he lost in the first round to Spain's Jaume Munar.
He has since gone on to represent Great Britain in both the Davis Cup and United Cup.