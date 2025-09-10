Two England rugby internationals with island links will speak at a dinner at King William’s College next month.
Current England player Bevan Rodd and former British Lion and England cap Chris Ralston are special guests at the event which takes place on Saturday, October 11.
Both have ties to the Castletown school, with Sale Sharks prop Rodd having attended the Buchan and Ralston a former pupil at KWC.
Ralston played 13 matches on the Lions 1974 tour of South Africa and was capped 22 at lock for England between 1971 and 1975.
Tickets cost £95 for the evening that starts with welcome drinks at 7pm and includes a three-course meal, question and answer session and auction of memorabilia.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards charity Looky's Aid and the KWC rugby side.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.