The latest running of an annual charity darts competition raised £1,500 for local good causes at the end of last month.
The annual charity competition in memory of Doreen Kneen, was held at The Buffs Club (RAOB) in Ramsey.
The mixed pairs tournament is organised by Doreen's daughters Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey and each year helps to raise much-needed funds for children's charity Wish Upon A Dream.
The latter organisation grants wishes to sick and terminally ill children living in the Isle of Man.
This year’s competition saw a fantastic entry of 20 pairs.
Making it through to the final were Chris Daniels and Andy Hudgeon who took on wheelchair darter Darren Kennish and Jackie Skillan.
Ultimately it was the latter pairing that won the trophy.
Thanks to a generous donation of £500 from Standard Bank and £100 from Victoria Lodge, the competition raised £1,500 for the charity.
The organisers would like to thank everyone who took part, donated raffle prizes, bought raffle tickets and of course Jayne and Bobby from The RAOB for being such great hosts.
Next year’s competition will be held at the end of August 2026.
