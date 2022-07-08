Isle of Man juniors feel the heat

The Isle of Man junior team took part in British Crown Green Bowling Association’s six-a-side championship at Heaton Park, Manchester on Sunday, writes Glynn Hargraves.

They qualified through the group stages at Windle Bowling Club, St Helen’s in May.

As expected the opposition was a lot tougher this time around, as their group consisted of four teams including strong South Yorkshire, Derbyshire B and Cumbria teams on a tricky green in blisteringly hot weather all day, with no shade available to provide any respite.

In the first round of matches the Manx team lost 1-5 and by 35 chalks to South Yorkshire, who were widely fancied to win the group.

Shannon McMullan made it into double figures, losing 11-15 to Jodie Dickinson, while younger sister Madison McMullan performed well on her debut for the island and with it her first game on ‘foreign’ soil as she scored 12 before losing out to Grace Rhodes.

Rebekah Kelly was the lone Isle of Man winner in this fixture with a 15-12 success over James Haigh.

In the second round of games they faced Derbyshire B, the team performing well as they lost out 2-4 and by only 12 chalks (60-72) – an average of two chalks each player.

Ryan Hargraves made his first appearance in this fixture, leading 9-8 against James Causer only for the latter to run out with a 15-9 victory.

Madison McMullan picked up her first win as she performed brilliantly to pick up the best win of the day with a 15-6 victory over Max Pearson.

Not to be outdone, elder sibling Shannon also won to the same score against Nathan Hawley.

Rebekah Kelly missed out on a second victory when she was narrowly beaten 14-15 by Josh Leeson.

Grace Gawne was unfortunate not to score more as she faced her second tough opponent of the day, with the score not reflecting the overall performance.

In their final round of fixtures they were up against Cumbria, the same team they lost out to by a solitary chalk at St Helens in May.

This time they lost out by five chalks (74-79) to show there is a very fine margin between the two teams.

Kelly had to dig deep in this one as she got home with a 15-13 win over Sam Blackstone to cap off a good day. Shannon McMullan made it into double figures, only to lose out 10-15 to Harry Preston.

Toby Hart bounced back from two tough games earlier in the day to beat Jack Preston 15-11, the same opponent he faced and won against back in May.

Madison McMullan clocked up her second win of the day with a 15-10 victory over Reuben MacPake, while Victoria Johnson also put her first round game out of her mind as she battled well and was unlucky not to run out on her opponent as she lost 13-15 to Jack Brannon.

South Yorkshire ended up topping the group, going on to make the final where they came up against a strong Warwick & Worcestershire A side who had also topped their group that included Derbyshire A, North Lancs & Fylde A and Greater Manchester A.

In the final, Warwick & Worcestershire proved to be too strong for South Yorkshire.