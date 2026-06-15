Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s women’s pre-festival singles competition was held on Sunday at Peel Sunset Bowling Club in warm and sunny conditions.
The event attracted an entry of 33 women, including 10 visiting players from the UK.
Getting through to the quarter-finals were five visiting bowlers consisting of mother and daughter Louise and Catherine Cotton from Wrockwardine Wood, Lorraine Hirst and Sally Turner from New Mill and Paula Gamon from Overton, plus home bowlers Elaine Moore and Kim Hargraves from South Ramsey as well as Janet Monk from Mooragh Park.
The first quarter-final saw Hirst in fine form when winning 21-10 against Catherine Cotton, while the second and third quarter-finals saw strong performances by Gamon and Monk who both won 21-13 against Hargraves and Moore respectively.
The fourth quarter-final was a nip-and-tuck game between Louise Cotton and Turner, with the former eventually taking the win 21-18.
The semi-final pitted Gamon against Hirst and on the 11th end score was level at 14 across. The latter took the next end by scoring a two, but her opponent hit back by taking the following four ends to lead 20-16.
Despite Hirst scoring another two on the 17th end, it wasn’t quite enough as a single on end 18 saw Gamon take the win 21-18.
The second semi-final was between Monk and Louise Cotton. Although the latter started off well by taking the first three ends, Monk soon got into her groove by claming no fewer than 11 of the following 13 ends to lead 19-11.
Cotton hit back with two singles and a double, but like the first semi it wasn’t quite enough as Monk scored singles on the following two ends to claim a 21-15 victory.
And so to the final between Gamon and Monk. The former started off strongly and opened up a 14-11 lead by the 12th end.
Monk took the next end by scoring a single and then played a relatively straight mark over the crown of the green which she had played superbly all day, before scoring three doubles on the bounce to lead 14-18.
Even though Gamon hit back with a double and a single, Monk just had the edge by scoring the three points needed to make it 17-21 and clinch a well-deserved win.
Both women played exceptionally well in the final, treating the spectators to some outstanding bowling.
The presentation of trophy and prizes was made by competition committee member Caroline Whitehead who thanked Peel Sunset Bowling Club for hosting the event and providing refreshments throughout the afternoon.
Thanks were also extended to all of the competitors, especially thanking Monk and Gamon for producing a great final.
ELAINE MOORE
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