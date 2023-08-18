The Onchan Commissioners Any Combination Doubles bowls competition took place on Sunday, with a field of 20 pairs taking part.
At the quarter-final stage, Jayne Smith and Lyn Bolton (Marown) lost out to clubmates Lynda Cadamy and Andy Kennish, with another Marown pairing going out as Neil Withers and Paul Dunn lost to South Ramsey’s Glynn Hargraves and Jordan Cain.
In the other half, Matthew Keggen and Paul Kelly (Marown) were beaten by John Kennish and David Bradford (South Ramsey), while Dean Kinley (Peel) and Bob Clark (South Ramsey) ended the home green challenge of Neil Dunwell and Neil Taylor.
At the semi-final stage, Cadamy and Kennish lost out 12-21 to Hargraves and Cain, while in the other last-four clash Kinley and Clark won only four ends as they scored heavily in the ends they won, but only just lost out 17-21 to Kennish and Bradford.
In the final Kennish and Bradford got off to a good start with a three, then went on to lead by seven chalks at 14-7 before they extended the lead further at 19-8.
Hargraves and Cain managed to score another five points, but the comeback was stopped in its tracks as Kennish and Bradford picked up the two points needed to take a fully-deserved 21-13 over their clubmates.
The presentation was made by Mike Alexander, with the trophy and prizes presented by Derek Crellin of Onchan Commissioners to whom the club is grateful for the continued support.