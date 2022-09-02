Kennish and Whitehead win Sowerbutts Memorial Trophy
Port Erin Bowling Club hosted the F. M. Sowerbutts Memorial Trophy mixed doubles on Bank Holiday Monday.
The competition matched the previous day’s entries with 26 pairs taking part despite the road closures for the MGP.
Losing quarter-finalists were home-greeners Voirrey Curphey and Seamus Whelan 12-21 to South Ramsey pair Gill Dixon and Glynn Hargraves, while Marown duo Rebecca Teare and Peter Jones conceded 13 singles and a two in their 17-21 defeat against Jenny Moore and James Teare (South Ramsey).
Another Marown pair lost out at this stage as Debbie Leece and Neil Withers were beaten 16-21 by Caroline Whitehead (Port Erin) and Andy Kennish (Onchan), while Sue Gawne (Onchan) and Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary) lost out 19-21 to the husband and wife Ballaugh pairing of Paul and Michele Cubbon.
Bowing out at the semi-final stage in an all-South Ramsey clash were Dixon and Hargraves to club mates Moore and Teare 16-21, while in the other semi-final the Cubbons were defeated 10-21 by Whitehead and Kennish.
The final got underway with Kennish having won the day before with a different partner, looking to make it a good bank holiday weekend and a strong start followed as Whitehead and Kennish went into a 11-6 lead.
Moore/Teare hit back to win three consecutive ends, one of which was a full-house, scoring a four to lead 13-11.
Another run of three scoring ends from Whitehead/Kennish resulted in them going into the lead 16-13, only for the South Ramsey pair to score a two and a three to lead 18-16.
The Port Erin/Onchan partnership hit back with a single and double to lead 19-18, only to concede a single to square up the match 19-19. A single followed from Whitehead and Kennish which put them within touching distance of victory.
In truth a poor last end from all four finalists resulted in a 21-19 victory for Caroline and Andy.
The presentation was made by Janet Shilling who thanked everyone who had entered, the club members for their support, along with David and Susan Inch for serving the refreshments.
Upon accepting the trophy Caroline expressed her delight at winning her first mixed doubles competition.
Glynn Hargraves
