The Copyshop indoor bowls season ended in dramatic style as the last matches were played last week.
After sitting in second place in the Premier Pairs for most of the season, Simple Minds timed the run-in perfectly, taking both sets in their last match to claim the points needed to be declared champions.
Third-placed Dragons took the first set and denied Ayre Assassins the two-set win they needed to win the championship.
Villans were declared Tuesday Team League champions, chased hard all season by Ramsey Raiders who finished in second and Onchan Royals in third place.
In the First Division Pairs, Douglas Old Boys took the title, with 1-in-4 in second and TOU in third place.
Villans won the Wednesday Team League title, with Simple Minds taking second only one point behind.
The Thursday Evening Triples title went the way of Bowlistics, with Castletown Crofters in second and Optimists third.
The Friday Afternoon Pairs ended with Dragons taking the title ahead of runners-up KT Sunshine Band and Top Dogs in third.
Isle of Man Indoor Bowling Association would like to thank league sponsor Copyshop.
CHAMPIONSHIP
As the leagues finished, the Indoor Bowls Singles Championships started. After three rounds, the women’s singles final was held between Bernice McGreal and Caroline Corlett. It was very close throughout, with McGreal winning both sets.
On the next rink, the men’s singles final took place between Mark McGreal and John Kewley. This was also a close match ending, with Mark taking both sets.
Mark has previously won the trophy, but it was Bernice’s first time winning the indoor women’s single title.
To end the season, the inaugural Muriel Cain Memorial Trophy was played last Saturday afternoon when 18 bowlers competed in a round-robin.
Three of Muriel’s cousins attended the afternoon and presented the trophy to the winning team of Colin Brown, Andy Dixon and Win Collister. A total of £148 was raised for the MSPCA in Muriel’s name.
MARILYN ELLISON