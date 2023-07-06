Jenny Moore secured the Women’s Bowls Championship title for a sixth time on a very tricky green at Port Erin on Saturday.
The South Ramsey player defeated Marown’s Rebecca Teare 21-18 in the final.
The day started with 17 entries and in the quarter-final stage Clare Cooper squeezed through 21-20 against her Marown team-mate Debbie Leece. Janet Monk (Mooragh Park) won 21-12 over Kim Hargraves (South Ramsey).
The finalists booked their places with Teare overcoming fellow Marown player Charlotte Clark 21-9 and Moore ending Jayne Smith of Marown’s hopes of gaining a place in the last two when winning 21-19.
Nevertheless, the semi-finals still saw an all-Marown clash between Cooper and Teare, with the latter edging it 21-17.
Moore dominated her game against Monk, winning 21-7.
The final was a much slower game and, after 16 ends, was level on points at 9-9. After another five ends Moore led 14-11 as her opponent was unable to claim any twos at all in the game.
At 20-14 in the 29th end, Moore only required one more point, but Teare wasn’t about to let her take it easily and dug deep to win the next four ends, narrowing the score to 20-18.
On the next end the Ramsey woman secured a single to conclude the game 21-18 and claim the championship.
The presentation was made by the ladies’ association competition secretary Christine Holland.
The two finalists thanked Ann Gale, who was unable to attend, for sponsoring the competition and everyone who entered. Also Port St Mary Bowling Club for providing measurers and refreshments on the day.
The next competition to be hosted by the ladies’ association is the Junior Girls Merit at Douglas Bowling Club on Saturday, July 15 starting 9.30am.
The Women’s Millennium Fours team competition takes place the same day, starting at 1pm. Entries for both events close on Friday, July 14 at 10pm.