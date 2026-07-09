In the first half of the draw, Jenny Moore from South Ramsey Bowling Club was in ruthless form, not allowing any of her opponents to score double figures. Moore sealed her place in the final after winning her opening game 21-8 against clubmate Kim Hargraves, before a 21-7 quarter-final win against Lisa Pugh from Marown which was followed by an even more impressive 21-4 semi-final win against her mum, Elaine.