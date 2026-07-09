Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s women’s merit competition for the Barbara Lee Trophy was played at Finch Hill Bowling Club on Saturday.
This is the first time this competition has been played as a qualifier for the BCGBA Champion of Champions which is due to be held at Owleywood BC at the end of September.
The merit attracted an entry of 17 women, with games being played to 21 off scratch.
In the first half of the draw, Jenny Moore from South Ramsey Bowling Club was in ruthless form, not allowing any of her opponents to score double figures. Moore sealed her place in the final after winning her opening game 21-8 against clubmate Kim Hargraves, before a 21-7 quarter-final win against Lisa Pugh from Marown which was followed by an even more impressive 21-4 semi-final win against her mum, Elaine.
In the second half of the draw, Jayne Smith from Marown also sealed her place in the final in fine form with a 21-2 opening game against Elaine Hawkins, a 21-10 quarter-final win over stablemate Lillie Barrett and a sound 21-11 semi-final win over Shannon McMullan from North Ramsey.
The final was a one-way affair with Moore dominating from the start. Despite Smith trying her best and playing some good bowls, her opponent ran out 21-5 to add this to the women’s Manx Champion title she won only the weekend before.
Moore is certainly a force to be reckoned with.
The presentation of the trophy and prizes was made by Lynda Wilson, secretary of the association, who thanked Finch Hill for hosting and providing very welcome refreshments throughout the afternoon.
She also congratulated and wishing Moore all the best at the Champion of Champions competition in the UK.
ELAINE MOORE
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