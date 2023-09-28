The other semi-final saw Onchan A draw first blood out of Douglas A with Mike Kelly beating Pat O’Donohue 21-17, but then Willie Cowley beat Onchan’s Derek Allen to 20 before Onchan A won the next two games with Phil Kerruish beating Kevin Firth to 11 and Kevin Quirk beating Keith Rise to the same score. The second half of the match started better for Douglas A with Jimmy Sansom beating Sid McKnight to eight and Steve Cook beating Neil Dunwell to 16.