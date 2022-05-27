Pairs victory for Moore and Teare

The Haldane Fisher Mixed Pairs competition was run by Douglas Bowling Club on a lovely day at the Villa Marina on Saturday.

There was a good turnout of bowlers on a green that was running well. At the quarter-final stage the South Ramsey pair Jenny Moore and James Teare beat Margaret Tasker (Port St Mary) and Derek Allen (Port Erin) 21-16, while a superb performance from Louise and Nigel Tebay (Ballaugh) saw them beat Onchan pair Sue Gawne and Andy Kennish also 21-16.

Home greeners Paula and Stuart Garrett beat Ballaugh’s Michelle and Paul Cubbon 21-12, while Kim and Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) beat Marown duo Rebecca Teare and Paul Dunn 21-18.

The semi-finals saw two great games, with Moore and Teare beating the Tebays 21-15 and the Garretts defeating the Hargraves 21-17.

In the final, the Garretts started well to take a 10-8 lead and then Moore and Teare levelled the score to 10-10. The Garretts then went into an 11-10 lead but from this point on their opponents piled on the pressure to win 21-11.

The trophies were presented by Douglas Bowling Club competition secretary Andy Cannell and, upon receiving the trophy, Teare thanked sponsor Haldane Fisher and Douglas Bowling Club for putting on the event.