Marown Bowling Club hosted the Henry Kissack Memorial Trophy on Sunday, attracting an entry of 56 which was an increase of 12 on last year’s 44.
A notable absentee was the holder from last year, Phil Kelly, who was away on holiday and missed out on the opportunity to defend the title.
The handicaps for the competition ranged from +3 to +9, with the players enjoying another fine day after the overnight rain which had taken a bit of pace out of the green, but the green quickened up as the day went on.
Losing out in the quarter-finals were Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly (Peel) who had his challenge ended 19-21 by Marown captain Paul Dunn, Onchan’s Matthew Quirk got the better of Tom Kelly (Marown) 21-12, Dean Kinley (Peel) just lost out 19-21 to Peter Jones (Marown), while Andy Kennish’s (Marown) hopes of a third win in four years were ended by South Ramsey’s Glynn Hargraves 12-21.
The semi-final saw Hargraves earn his third consecutive 21-12 victory as he booked his place in the final to beat Jones.
The second semi-final was keenly contested, with Dunn ending the game strongly as he trailed 17-18 to Quirk to run out with two doubles to earn a 21-18 win.
The final started with both players off a +3 handicap as the two captains battled it out for the trophy. Hargraves took the first end with a single, only for Dunn to score four consecutive doubles moving around the green to take control of the game to lead 11-4.
Hargraves responded to level the game up 11-11 after 10 ends as he played a straight peg mark over the middle of the green.
Dunn managed to prevent his opponent from taking the lead as he scored three singles to lead 14-11. Hargraves battled back once, beating a good lead bowl from Dunn along the river edge as he went on to take the lead 15-14.
The following end was a key turning point in the final as Hargraves played two good bowls inside two feet, only for the Marown man to use his home green knowledge to change his peg and bowl in to level things up at 15-15, which was followed by a single to edge ahead 16-15.
The South Ramsey man then scored a good double to re-take the lead 17-16 as a poor end from Hargraves was fully punished by Dunn.
On the next end, a poor lead from Dunn was punished by Hargraves only for a great change of peg to rescue Dunn with his second bowl.
Hargraves managed to kill the end as he hit his opponent’s bowl to spring the jack off the green.
Dunn headed for the river edge and a good lead secured a single to put the score 19-17 in favour of the Marown man.
Heading back on the same mark they had just came from, a good lead from Dunn put the pressure on. Hargraves looked to have a good first bowl going in only to promote his opponent’s bowl, as Dunn played a great second bowl to count for game.
A play through from Hargraves pegged away early as Dunn secured a hard-fought 21-17 win in an entertaining game.
The presentation was made by Marown president Peter Kelly who thanked the club members for assisting throughout the day, the team in the kitchen for the refreshments and the greenkeeper for preparing the surface.