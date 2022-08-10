Pearson, Drinkwater and Watterson win triples title
There was a sea of red club shirts in Onchan Park last Saturday when a large group of Lawn Bowls Club members entered the 2022 annual Onchan Triples competition.
The addition of good weather on the day was appreciated by members as the competition had been postponed from the week before because of adverse weather conditions.
The large number of entries included one visiting Manxman from Australia and one of the club’s junior bowlers.
The competitors were randomly drawn into 10 triples teams.
Each team played four ends with the first three bowls closest to the jack -regardless of which team bowled them - scoring three points, two points and one point respectively.
Therefore, six points were on offer for each end with 24 in total over each set of four ends. To increase the degree of difficulty, the mat length was set to altered lengths each end ranging from 23 metres to tee to tee. After each set of four ends, each team moved to a different rink to face new opposition.
At the conclusion of three sets of four ends, a welcome half-time break of an excellent buffet was enjoyed while scores were collated which showed that seven teams were still in contention to win the competition.
After resumption of play, the fourth set proved to be decisive in achieving a winning team.
The triples team of Marcia Pearson, Gordon Drinkwater and Philip Watterson with a total score of 67 points were declared the winners of the Onchan Triples competition.
The committee would like to thank all competitors for providing a great afternoon of some excellent bowling, the spectators for their support to players and club members for their contribution to the excellent buffet.
Also thanks to Onchan commissioner Derek Crellin and club president Pam Makin for presenting the trophies to the winners.
