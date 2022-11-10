Quayle and co win triples
Two preliminary round matches took place on Tuesday with Rob Matthews, Gordon Wynne-Smythe and Steve Cook beating Gordon and Glynis Drinkwater and Alan College.
In the other match Ron Williams, George Peach and Alan Phair lost to Tony Epifani, Peter Hughes and Paul Dougherty.
On Wednesday there were four matches and in the first one the team of Matthews, Wynne-Smythe and Cook continued their winning ways against Epifani, Hughes and Dougherty.
Gary Lenton, Clive McGreal and Dee Lewis took the win against a strong all-female trio of Muriel Cain, Marcia Pearson and Paula Firth. Trevor Quayle, Wayne Roberts and Brian Lindsay were too strong for Win Kewley, Libby Andrade and Marilyn Ellison, while in the remaining match of the night Colin Brown, Mike Thomas and Neil Dunwell beat Alan Moore, Stefan Kelly and Jenny Moore.
The semi-finals took place on Thursday evening and in the first of these the partnership of Lenton, McGreal and Lewis won against Matthews, Wynne-Smythe and Cook.
In the remaining semi Quayle, Roberts and Lindsay defeated Brown, Thomas and Dunwell.
The final took place on the Friday evening and, while the attendance of spectators would appear to have been affected by the Douglas firework display, those who turned up were treated to a wonderful display of top-quality bowling.
The Quayle, Roberts and Lindsay team started well but then the opposition of Lenton, McGreal and Lewis fought back and, after seven of the 10 ends, the score stood at 7-7.
The following end was the one that decided the destiny of the match as Quayle, Roberts and Lindsay scored a five to take a 12-7 lead and despite a spirited fight back from Lenton, McGreal and Lewis the trio lost 10-12.
Isle of Man Indoor Bowling Association president Win Kewley congratulated the winners and praised both teams for a great final. She then thanked the sponsors, 3R’s Ltd, and introduced Rob Matthews to present the trophy to the victors.
NORMAN KNEEN
