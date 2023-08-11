On the first end in the final, this ended up a dead end with the jack being taken off the green by Kelly. On the next end a three was scored by the South Ramsey pair, this prompted an immediate response from the Crosby men with two singles, two doubles and three three’s in between conceding only two singles to take a commanding 18-8 lead, with the Marown pair playing good bowls along with the ability to take out their opponents’ counting bowls.