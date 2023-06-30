The final stages of the Canada Life International Manx Championship were played at Castletown Bowling Club on Sunday afternoon.
The qualifying rounds had taken place the previous weekend in very wet conditions, which improved as the afternoon went on.
Better weather was experienced during the second weekend for an afternoon of bowls in front of a good crowd.
Last 16 Results
Ian Watson 10-21
Glynn Hargraves
Tom Kelly 21-11 Paul Quirk
Peter Slinger 21-5 Peter Jones
Peter Collister 21-12
Matthew Keggen
Matthew Quirk 13-21
David Bradford
Colin Kelly 21-11 Stevie Kelly
Bob Clark 17-21
Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly
Neil Withers 21-6
Stephen Rundle
Losing out at the quarter-final stage were Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) who led for the entire game, only to lose out 20-21 to Tom Kelly (Marown), with the difference ultimately being Kelly scoring five twos to his opponent’s four doubles.
Onchan captain Peter Slinger had the measure of Peter Collister (South Ramsey) with a resounding 21-6 win.
Current holder going into the day, David Bradford was the third South Ramsey man to lose out at the quarter-final stage, with Colin Kelly (Marown) winning 21-17 as the latter scored five doubles to his opponent’s two.
Neil Withers (Marown) progressed to the final with a hard-fought 21-18 win over Peel man Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly.
At the semi-final stage Tom Kelly mastered the corner/crown mark to build a six-chalk lead at 20-14 over Slinger, before conceding a double and a single then securing the point he needed to reach his first final.
Withers looked to have a game on his hands with Colin Kelly, but he gained revenge over his opponent for the recent Ballacashtal Cup final defeat with a resounding 21-12 victory.
The final got underway with Withers starting as favourite having one previous Manx Championship and a Isle of Man Festival title under his belt.
He began the stronger as he played the length that had served him well throughout the day to go seven chalks ahead after nine ends with the score at 10-3.
The next two ends went in favour of Kelly, who picked up a two and a single as he headed for a corner, only for Withers to get back in with a double. After the 13th end, Withers maintained his seven-point lead with the score now 13-6.
The rain arrived for a brief period as Withers shifted up a gear to go within touching distance of the title as he shot into a 19-11 lead.
Kelly had to dig deep to drag himself back into the game as he bowled two great bowls to win the end, followed by another good end as he went on to win four successive ends, picking up three doubles along the way to put the score at 18-19.
With all to play for, Kelly went back along the edge of the green with his first bowl a good length. Withers stepped in with his first bowl which pulled up quickly to rest 18 inches away from the jack.
Kelly’s second bowl looked to be on a good track, somehow it went through the gap between the jack and Withers’ counting bowl.
Withers, who was safe in the knowledge that he was counting for one, settled himself as he took a deep breath to send his second bowl to make two to claim his second Manx Championship victory with a hard-fought 21-18 win.
This second win comes 14 years after his previous win at Marown in 2009.
The presentation was made by competition secretary Matthew Keggen who thanked Castletown Bowling Club for preparing the green, providing the refreshments and measurers.
In his speech, Withers dedicated the win to his mother Pat who sadly passed away last year. Withers and Kelly along with play-off qualifier Peter Slinger all qualify to represent the Isle of Man on Saturday, July 29 at Heaton Park BC in Manchester in the Senior Individual Merit.