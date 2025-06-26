It was a busy day at Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Meary Veg range on Sunday, with two shoots being held.
The first shoot was the second round of the Suntera Global Sporting League, with 24 competitors taking part in mainly dry but breezy conditions.
The leader after the first stand was Michael Cross with a perfect 10, while in joint second on nine were junior Zac Bellhouse, Mark Barnett and Brian Faragher, with Ed Rixon, John Moore, Robin Stubbs, Mark Hepworth and Nicky Barnett next all on eight.
Cross was still in the lead after stand two with 18 points followed by Faragher on 16 and Bellhouse, Moore and Rob Corlett with 15.
There was a new leader after stand three in Bellhouse on 25, with Cross and Corlett in joint second on 24 with Barnett fourth on 23 followed by Faragher on 22 and Moore on 21.
It was all change again after stand four with Cross and Bellhouse tying for first place with 34 points, while in third on 33 was Barnett with Corlett next on 32 followed by Moore and Faragher on 31.
After the final round, joint second in C class were Sue Doyle and hubby Ed Rixon (Doyle edged him on countback), with Nicky Barnett winning the class with 32 points.
Ted Kermeen was third in B class with 38 and there another tie for first between Mark Barnett and Bellhouse both with 43.
There was yet another tie for third in A class between Moore and Corlett on 39 with Brian Faragher taking second on 40 but top of the class and high gun overall was Michael Cross with 44 points.
Results: A Class 1, M. Cross 44; 2, B. Faragher 40; 3=, J. Moore and R. Corlett 39. B Class 1=, M. Barnett and Z. Bellhouse 43; 3, T. Kermeen 38. C Class 1, N. Barnett 32; 2=, S. Doyle and E. Rixon 28.
In the afternoon the Ballaneven Side by Side Championship was sponsored once again by John and Richard Kneen, with 20 shooters taking part.
The joint leaders after the first stand were Will Rand, Joe Faragher, Richard Kneen, Michael Cross, Ed Rixon and Glen Shimmin all with perfect 10s.
Rand was in the lead on his own after stand two with another perfect 10 and he repeated the trick again on stand three by hitting his third straight to have a perfect 30. Faragher, Kneen and Cross were next on 26.
Rand's lead was cut to two after stand four when he scored six for a running total of 36, with Faragher and Kneen in joint second on 34 followed by Barnett and Shimmin on 31.
After the fifth and final stand, in sixth place with 35 points was Shimmin, while fifth went to Cross on 36 behind former winners Kneen and Barnett next on 39.
Junior Faragher was next in second place with 42 points, but Rand was crowned the new Ballaneven Side by Side champion for 2025.
Results: 1, W. Rand 10, 10, 10, 6, 8=44; 2, J. Faragher 10, 9, 7, 8, 8=42; 3, M. Barnett 9, 9, 6, 7, 8; 4, R. Kneen 10, 8, 8, 8, 5=39; 5, M. Cross 10, 8, 8, 2, 8=36; 6, K. Goldsmith 9, 8, 5, 6, 7=35.
This Sunday is the Hospice charity shoot starting at 9am, with the last squad out at 3.40pm. Everyone is welcome to come along and spectate – refreshments available.
Duty officers are B. Faragher and M. Cross.
PETER KELLY
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.