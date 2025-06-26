Jack Kneen secured the 2025 Down the Line Manx Championship in thrilling fashion at Ayre Clay Target Club on Sunday.
The northern marksman pipped Callum Craine and Arran Wade by the tightest of margins to win the title at Blue Point, sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies.
Amidst wind and rain, shooters took on four rounds over two layouts and Kneen - who went so close to winning the island sportrap crown a week earlier - went one better this time with an impressive score just ahead of Craine and Wade.
Liam Kirkpatrick and Phil Ward completed the fab five at the top of the leaderboard.
At the same time, the northern club hosted the third round of the English Skeet summer league, sponsored by Penketh Millar.
It was a C class shooter who showed the participants how it’s done as Kevin Airey took high gun with a final score of 38 from Alan Kinrade, Lewis Brew and B class victor Arthur Hayes.
Results, Manx Championship: 1, Jack Kneen 88/253; 2, Callum Craine 88/250; 3, Arran Wade 87/246; 4, Liam Kirkpatrick 81/235; 5, Phil Ward 80/232.
English Skeet: Class A 1, Alan Kinrade 35; 2, Jeff Corkill 34. Class B 1, Arthur Hayes 34. Class C 1, Kevin Airey 38; 2, Lewis Brew 35; 3, Nick Barham 26.
Another busy weekend awaits up north with the third round of the sportrap summer league, as well as the third and fourth rounds of the Olympic Skeet summer leagues.
Both competitions on Sunday (June 29) will begin shortly after 10am which is the cut-off time for entries.
JAMES DAVIS
