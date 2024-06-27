Manx professional boxer Mathew Rennie is back in action this weekend in Liverpool.
The 25-year-old from Douglas is aiming to extend his unbeaten record to 14 bouts when he takes on Ukrainian Mykhailo Sovtus at the Grand Central Hall on Saturday.
The London-based 31-year-old has lost 33 of his 39 pro fights, having made his debut in 2019.
The Manxman beat John Henry Mosquera on points in February in his last outing and is looking forward to getting back into the ring.
Speaking ahead of the contest, the Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist has spoken of his ambition to take his career to the next level after Saturday’s fight: ‘I've been in the game now nearly six years. Don't get me wrong Covid took two years off everyone's career.
‘I feel like my record is not a padded one. I have taken on some journeymen, but some of them I perhaps faced earlier than I should have done in my career.
'You get to the point where you need to take a risk - you need to go out of your comfort zone and test yourself.
'I don't want my career to be based off one fight [the victory over James Moorcroft in December]. I went into that fight as an underdog and thrived off it, but I want to better that now and put that in the past and move on to bigger things.
'I want to win a title - that would be the dream.'
Rennie recently teamed up with new coach Terry Spencer at the TS Gym in Widnes, which is near to where Rennie now lives.
Speaking about the move after four years with Dave Jennings, he said: ‘Dave is one of the best trainers around, but I wanted to try something new.
‘After about four weeks I knew that the way Terry does stuff fits in with my style of doing things. He’s tweaked a few things and tried to add to my game.
‘I think he liked the way I was going things anyway and my style and I’m really enjoying training here.
‘I’ve been working on my movement, sometimes I need to be a bit more economical with it. I don’t want to change too much though. The stuff that I’ve been doing is what has got me to this point.
‘After this initial period of gelling with Terry, we know want to be going for titles together. I feel like I should have already had a title fight by now, but it just hasn’t happened.
‘Having said that I don’t want to over-look anything and I know I need to perform well this weekend.
‘Once that’s done and out of the way then I can look forward to hopefully nailing down a title fight.
‘Boxing is unpredictable and you don’t know what is going to happen next.’
Rennie’s former Manx ABC team-mate Jamie Devine is also due to be on the card at Grand Central Hall this weekend.