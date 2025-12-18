Kirk Michael shooter Perryn Watson claimed victory in both the Lady of Mann and Ladies Trophy handicap competitions, held consecutively on Wednesday evening at the Sinclair Range last week.
There was a strong turnout for the event, with several up-and-coming shooters from Port St Mary and Castletown participating. Their involvement added youthful enthusiasm and promise to an already competitive evening.
Watson, reflecting on her performance, said: ‘I was pleasantly surprised to win, as I've not been on great form this season so far.’
The Ladies Trophy event was run using a kicker handicap format, introducing an additional layer of difficulty to the competition.
Lady of Mann handicap competition results: 1, Perryn Watson (6.8 handicap) 96/95 (gun scores) - 197.8 (adjusted score); 2, Rhian Masson (6.0) 92/94- 192.0; 3, Donna Gardner (3.6) 94/94 - 191.6; 4, Kath Barrett (11.8) 90/84 -185.8; 5, Breeshey Cubbon (8.7) 87/89 - 184.7; 6, Sophie Weldon (9.2) 91/83 - 183.2.
Ladies Trophy kicker handicap competition results: 1, Perryn Watson7.0 96/95 198; 2, Donna Gardner (5.0) 94/94 - 193; 3, Rhian Masson (5.0) 92/94 - 191; 4, Breeshey Cubbon (6.0) 87/89 - 184; 5, Kath Barrett (10.0) 90/84 - 184; 6, Sophie Weldon (6.0) 91/83 - 180.
- The next competition on the calendar is the Open Shoot, a three-card postal event held on participants' home ranges on January 5. The competitor with the highest aggregate score will be awarded the Holman Cup.
Last year’s winner, Jean Quaye of Sandsiders, is currently in red-hot form in the Winter League, making her the favourite to retain the title.
- The Isle of Man Rifle Association is currently seeking sponsors for several of its annual competitions.
If your business or organisation is interested in supporting local shooting sport, please contact the association’s secretary at [email protected] for more details.
JP BRIDSON
