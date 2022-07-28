Boxers hoping to pack a punch at the Games
The island’s two boxers at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have found out who they are to face in their opening bouts.
Light welter-weight Jamie Devine will fight Ghana’s Abdul Wahid Omar in the pair’s round of 32 contest this evening (Friday) at 7.30 in the National Exhibition Centre.
Games debutant Devine’s opponent represented the African country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and is a previous medallist at the African Games.
Women’s lightweight Jade Burden has been given a bye through to the quarter-finals of her weight category and will make her debut next Thursday, August 4 at 1.30pm.
The Manx ABC stalwart will find out who she is boxing after the completion of the division’s first-round bouts.
Reacting to the draw, Games first-timer Burden said: ‘It’s a little frustrating I can’t get straight into it and have to wait longer, but it means we are only one win away from a medal and putting the Isle of Man on the map.’
Also in action on the Games’ opening day are triathletes Niall Caley and Will Draper who contest the sprint event in Sutton Coldfield.
The bulk of the island’s seven-strong swimming team also make their Birmingham Games bow at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre this morning, Friday.
Alex Bregazzi is in the men’s 400m freestyle heats, Kiera Prentice the 200m freestyle heats and trio Peter Allen, Harry Robinson and Joel Watterson in the 50m butterfly prelims.
Laura Kinley will start a third Commonwealth Games campaign in the 50m breaststroke heats, while Robinson will also contest the 100m backstroke heat.
The island’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team will also take to the Sandwell pool on the opening morning of competition.
The semi-finals and finals for the majority of those events take place later this evening.
Athletes Ollie Lockley and Sarah Webster will be up bright and early tomorrow morning, Saturday, to contest the Games’ marathon round the streets of the city’s Smithfield area.
Gymnast Tara Donnelly will begin her campaign at Arena Birmingham on Saturday morning, while the island’s swimmers will also be back in action.
On Sunday, cyclist Matthew Bostock begins his track campaign in the 15km scratch event at the Lee Valey Velo Park in London. If he gets through the qualification race, the Glen Vine man will contest the final for that at 3pm.
There is more swimming on Sunday, while Donnelly will be hoping for a place in the all-around final on Sunday afternoon.
