Mathew Rennie continues his professional boxing career in Liverpool next month.
The former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist is due to fight on Saturday, February 17 at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool. Standard tickets cost £40, with ringside seats priced at £60.
The 25 year old is unbeaten in his 12 fights as a pro so far. Last time out he defeated James Moorcroft on points 77-75 in Bolton on a fight that was streamed live on YouTube.
The welterweight contest was on the undercard of the Channel 5 fight night on December 1, the former Ballakermeen student’s performance drawing praise from the ringside pundits.