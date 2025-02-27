Professional boxer Mathew Rennie has announced the date of his next fight.
The 26 year old from Douglas is part of BoxNation’s undercard for next month’s WBC CiSBB cruiserweight title fight between Elvir Sendro and Alpay Yaman taking place in the Europa Point Arena in Gibraltar.
The former Manx ABC man’s opponent for the March 29 contest is not yet known, but he’ll be aiming to bounce back from suffering the first defeat of his professional career in his last fight in December.
Then the Manxman lost his 10-round English welterweight title contest with Sean Noakes at Wembley on points in what was by far the biggest fight of the Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist’s career to date.
Boxing supremo Frank Warren, who was the promoter for December’s fight, is also the promoter for this next event.