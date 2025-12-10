Isle of Man hockey star Sienna Dunn grabbed a consolation goal as England lost in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile earlier this week.
Having helped her side draw 2-2 with China before defeating South Africa 4-1 last Thursday, the former King William’s College student got her name on the scoresheet against Austria last Saturday.
Her conversion from a penalty corner helped seal a comprehensive 7-0 victory which ensured England finished second in pool D – level on points with China but behind on goal difference.
That set up a quarter-final clash with pool A winners Netherlands on Monday but, unfortunately for England, the Dutch side proved too strong, winning the match 8-2.
This meant a placing match for England against the United States on Tuesday and Dunn was once again to the fore in that contest.
Olivia Bent-Cole gave the American side the lead in the second quarter and the scoreline remained the same all the way through to the final quarter.
Then Dunn dragged her side back into the match when firing home a penalty stroke to make it 1-1, but the USA responded almost immediately and scored the decisive goal only a minute and a half later through Reese D'Ariano to seal a 2-1 victory.
England now go up against Australia on Friday afternoon in the seventh/eighth place play-off contest, with the match pushing back at 4.30pm (UK time).
