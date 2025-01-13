A Manx ABC squad of 16 has been picked for next month’s Challenge Cup encounter with an East Midlands select.
The island team, which features a host of the Hills Meadow club’s youngsters, will be captained by Tom Murray.
Taking place on Saturday, February 22 in the Villa Marina Royal Hall, the first bout gets under way at 7pm.
Tickets are £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).
All proceeds go directly back into the club (Manx registered charity, 1048).
Tickets can be purchased at the Villa Marina box office or online at the Villa Gaiety website.
There are a couple of tables of 10 left, which vary in cost between £600 and £400 depending on the proximity to the ring. Contact the Isle of Man Boxing and Fitness Academy Facebook page for more information on these.