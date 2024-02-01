New Horizon Boxing Club is hosting its first home show of the year in March as it welcomes a Cheshire select side.
Taking place on Saturday, March 23, 12 bouts are scheduled for the evening at the Palace Hotel.
The Douglas club, which train at nearby Empire Terrace, say the open show promises to deliver a high standard of amateur boxing as the club looks to build on a positive 2023.
New Horizon hosted its first home show last year and ended 2023 on a high with wins away at Rainford ABC in St Helens.
Tables of 10 cost £400 for ringside and £300 for outer ringside. To book tickets you can contact the club via Facebook or Instagram. Doors open 7pm, boxing starts 8pm.