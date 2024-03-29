Douglas boxer Sam Rennie made his professional debut last week, winning his debut fight in Australia.
The former New Horizon Boxing Club man beat ex-Muay Thai champion Jitti Thobwan in Sydney in the pair’s super-featherweight clash.
The 22 year old won 40-36 on all three ringside judges’ scorecards, winning all four rounds of the contest in the process. The fight was an undercard to the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title bout between Tonga Tongotongo and Tyson Turner.
Speaking this week the former Ballakermeen student said: ‘It was a unbelievable night and I felt proud being the first Manx professional boxer to box outside of the UK.
‘It is also nice to make history and, alongside my older brother Mathew, become the first Manx siblings to compete in professional boxing.’
Mathew turned pro in September 2018 and currently boasts an unbeaten record in his 13 fights so far, his latest success coming in Liverpool in February. He is due to fight again later this month when he will take on the unbeaten Yorkshireman Dom Hunt in Rotherham. That fight is provisionally scheduled for April 12.
Sam continued: ‘I need to give a massive thank you to my coach Sam Bastin who has been with me through every step of the way and has put countless hours into helping me prepare for my pro debut.’
Rennie, who moved to Australia in 2022, is spending the majority of his time in the gym whether that is training or as a part-time personal trainer.
He added: ‘I’m looking for new sponsors to come on board with my team to help me commit full time to professional boxing.
‘I’m looking to have a busy year out here and will have more fight news soon.’