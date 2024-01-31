Manx Amateur Boxing Club will be hosting a team from the Home Counties in what the Douglas club has described as its biggest ever show.
The Hills Meadow-based outfit will take on the English at the Villa Marina on Saturday, March 30.
Twenty bouts are planned for the evening, which takes place in the Royal Hall, the largest number Manx ABC has ever put on for a home show.
All proceeds raised goes back into the Manx Amateur Boxing Club, a Manx registered charity (1048).
Doors open at 6pm with the first bout getting underway at 7pm.