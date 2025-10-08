Australia-based Manx boxer Sam Rennie took his sixth straight win at professional level in Thailand over the weekend.
The WBC Australasia Silver Super Featherweight champion from Douglas claimed a unanimous 60-53 points victory over Pyae Thein Oo in Phuket in a six-round, non-title contest on Saturday.
Posting on social media after the fight, Rennie said: ‘Words can’t describe how grateful I am for the friends I’ve made out here and how good of an experience this has been.’
It was the 23 year old’s fourth win of the calendar year after victories over Dedy Imprax, Asyer Aluman and George Lumoly.
The former Manx ABC and New Horizon man will face Sunardi Gamboa at the 'Thunderdome 52' event at Metro City in Northbridge, Australia on November 25. The 32-year-old Indonesian fighter has won his eight of his 15 bouts since turning pro in 2016.
