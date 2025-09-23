There was double cream on top for Manx riders in the concluding rounds of the British Enduro Championship in North Devon at the weekend.
After finishing runner-up to his Triumph Factory Racing team-mate Mikael Persson in all the of the earlier rounds, Jamie McCanney ultimately came out on top as the Finn was a non-starter following an injury sustained at the EnduroGP of Portugal.
The decision was made by team boss Paul Edmondson to let Persson to sit out the final two rounds of the British championship to recover ahead of the EnduroGP of Italy this coming weekend.
It meant that McCanney only needed a win in round seven on Saturday at the Castle Hill Estate near Barnstaple to be assured of the title, having had second places in the previous six races in Scotland (last April), North Yorkshire and Mid Wales during the summer.
McCanney won by 19 seconds from KTM’s Dan Mundell on Saturday in tough, muddy conditions, meaning he didn’t event need to contest Sunday’s finale as he had done just enough to lift himself above Persson and could not be caught by any of the other riders.
It also meant that McCanney and Persson secured an impressive 1-2 finish for the Triumph Factory Racing team in their debut year, a landmark result for the British manufacturer.
‘I’m really happy to win the British Enduro Championship,’ said Jamie. ‘Obviously, it’s unfortunate that Mikael couldn’t be here but I’m pleased to wrap up the title for the team.
‘With a British manufacturer and myself as a British rider, it feels great for us to take the win in our first year. It’s been 10 years since I last won this championship, so that’s cool! The whole team have been amazing and this is just the beginning of our success for sure.’
The home success did not stop there as first place on Saturday and runner-up on Sunday to Dougie Lampkin’s son Fraiser meant that Jack Keenan of St Jude’s lifted the second-tier expert title at the age of 19.
Riding a Kennan Construction 350cc Gas Gas four-stroke he won day one by almost 33s from Toby Martyn (Beta), with Lampkin third.
On Sunday, in marginally improved conditions with some of the worst areas cut from the tests, Lampkin won by 6.25s on the 125 Beta from Keenan, but the latter could not be denied the championship and overall wins at each of the four venues.
It was Keenan’s third year in the BEC, his second in the expert class which he was leading in 2024 until breaking his hand in a crash mid-season.
Russell Millward did not contest last weekend, or the previous rounds in Wales, so Michael Turner produced another two solid performances to finish sixth on Saturday and fourth on Sunday to edge past Russ in the championship into third place overall.
Jack Collins and Orry Millward rode the clubman class, Collins finishing sixth on Saturday and second on Sunday to finish top three overall. Millward, fresh from a tough ISDE in Italy earlier in the month, was ninth on Saturday and sixth on Sunday.
