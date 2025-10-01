Boxing’s Manx Challenge Cup returns to the Villa Marina next month.
Hosts Manx ABC will take on the Merseyside & Cheshire Region in a night of all action Olympic-Style amateur boxing on Saturday, November 8.
Starting at 7pm, the second running of the Challenge Cup will see various fights from skills bouts to elite level amateur boxing.
Back in February, the Manx lost to the East Midlands in the inaugural Challenge Cup, losing 12 of the 14 bouts.
Preventing a 'blue-wash' were junior Harley Suwinski and team captain Tom Murray.
Tickets, which are priced at £25 for adults and £15 for under-18s, are on sale now via the Villa Gaiety website.
They can also be bought in person at the Villa Marina or the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or by phoning 600555.
If you wish to book a ringside table please contact the Manx ABC on 228333.
