Finlay McNally, a boxer from the Isle of Man, will be back in the ring this weekend when he attempts to defend a title.
The 20-year-old won a cruiserweight belt earlier this year with a first-round knockout victory over Kiefer Clayton and will put the Muscle Factory Fight Club belt on the line in Bolton on Saturday night.
McNally will be in action at the Hideout Arena in the Gloves of Glory III event and goes up against veteran amateur Rob Bordon.
Born in the island, Finlay attended Ramsey Grammar School – and previously played football for the likes of Laxey AFC - before moving to Manchester in 2022.
He still has close ties to the island and has also committed to donating a percentage of his fight earnings to a local charity, namely mental health initiative Isle Listen.
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