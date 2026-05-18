TT organisers have confirmed the dates for next year’s event.
The 2027 festival is set to begin on May 31 and run through to June 12.
Starting on the May Bank Holiday Monday, it will once again span two weeks of qualifying and racing, concluding with the Senior race on Saturday, June 12.
The provisional dates for TT 2028 are Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 10.
A spokesperson for the organisers added: ‘These dates were previously outlined alongside the schedule changes announced ahead of TT 2026, including class changes and the introduction of the new Sportbike class, and their confirmation now gives fans and visitors the opportunity to plan ahead with travel and accommodation.
‘The TT continues to attract a loyal returning fanbase while also welcoming new fans from around the world.
‘Providing this visibility on future dates helps support longer-term planning and gives greater confidence to those preparing for future trips to the island.’
A finalised outline schedule for TT 2027 will be issued after this month’s event which begins next Bank Holiday Monday, May 25 with untimed free practice.
Roads begin closing for that on the Mountain section at 8.45am with the remainder of the course shutting at 10am.
The newcomers speed-controlled lap for both solo and sidecar machines is scheduled to get underway 45 minutes later, with untimed practice beginning in earnest at 11am with a Supersport and Sportbike session.
In the afternoon the first timed qualifying of TT 2026 will take place, with the Supersport and Sportbike machines one again first off at 2.15pm.
- Full preview in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.
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