Island footballer Adam Long completed a treble-winning season with new club Dinas Bangor City 1876 at the weekend.
Two weeks later, the ex-Wigan Athletic man signed for the ambitious Welsh outfit that was formed by disillusioned Bangor City fans in 2019. There he linked up with experienced former Scotland under-21 international, and recent Coleraine team-mate, Declan McManus.
Michael Johnston and Sean Eardley’s north Wales outfit secured a third trophy of the season on Saturday when they beat Llanuwchllyn 2-1 in the final of the Ardal North League Cup in Porthmadog.
The weekend’s silverware joins the FAW Amateur Trophy and the Ardal North West League in the Bangor trophy cabinet.
Also this season, Bangor reached the Welsh Cup semi-finals, becoming only the second third-tier club to achieve the feat.
In 51 matches, across all competitions, the Citizens won 47, drew two and lost only twice.
They were beaten only once in the league and exited the Welsh Cup at the last four stage to Cymru Premier outfit Flint Town United - a match in which Long scored one of the six goals he has plundered for the club.
The title win means the side will now return to the Welsh second tier next term to play in the Cymru North.
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