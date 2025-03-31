Isle of Man boxer Sam Rennie will fight for a World Boxing Council belt at the end of May.
The Douglas man will take on Indonesian Asyer Aluman for the Australasia Silver Super Featherweight championship in Northbridge, Western Australia on May 30.
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC man turned pro at the start of last year after moving Down Under in 2022.
He recently won his third bout since joining the paid ranks when he overcame Aluman’s fellow Indonesian Dedy Imprax. This followed wins over Dedi Elite in November and Jitti Thobwan in March.
Looking ahead to title fight, the 23 year old said: ‘This has been a life-long dream and will be the biggest achievement for Manx boxing.
‘Hopefully it motivates all athletes in the Isle of Man no matter what the sport to chase their dreams.
‘I hope to do the nation proud.’