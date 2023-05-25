Gracie Barra Isle of Man’s Brazilian Jiu-jitsu competition squad took part in the British Open Gi Championships held at Warwick University last weekend.
The tournament is recognised as the most prestigious Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Gi competition in the UK, with winners given the accolade of British champion.
In 2022, the Manx branch of Gracie Barra managed to have one British Gi (wearing the kimono) champion and three British Nogi champions crowned, which is a separate tournament held in December.
This latest event was the first time that any of this particular squad had taken part in the Gi version of the competition and, as expected, the level was incredibly high and the matches hard fought.
Coach Mark Franklin took gold in the light featherweight division after two successful matches which both ended in a submission finish.
Known for his technical ability, especially in the guard position, he submitted his opponents with armbars from guard early on in both matches.
The matches were fantastic to watch and very entertaining, with Franklin dominating both with a calm and controlled demeanour. He became the British champion in Gi which he now adds to his British champion Nogi title which he gained last December.
Stuart Shimmin has had a very successful six months of competition, culminating in this British Championship. He took part in the middleweight division and had three matches on the day.
His first win came via a submission in the quarter-final where he used a modified Ezekiel choke halfway through the match to secure victory.
He then went head-to-head with a tough opponent in the semi-final which saw the match go to full time and Shimmin win on points 10-5.
The Isle of Man fighter gave everything he had left in the final against a high-level opponent but unfortunately lost on point, but still claimed silver in his first British Championship.
In total, the overall medal count was one gold, three silver and three bronze.
Gracie Barra Isle of Man head coach Conrad Roberts commented: ‘This is the most prestigious championship in the UK and the first time any of this squad had competed in the Gi version of it.
‘There were some very hard-fought matches throughout the two-day event which ultimately proved everyone deserved to be there. I am proud of all of them for stepping up to face the best in Britain.’