Isle of Man Badminton Association’s Primary (Under-11s) Championships took place at the Roundhouse in Braddan recently.
Play started with the singles events for boys and girls, each consisting of a group stage of three or four players.
In the girls' singles, the winner of group A was Abigail Kwan, group B was won by Lara Stewart, while group C was extremely closely contested with Erin Corlett just beating Connie Creer 21-20 in a fantastic game which was point-for-point all the way.
This set up the semi-finals and, with only three groups, Abigail was given a bye while Erin and Lara battled for a place in the final. The result went to an in-form Erin who won comfortably 21-4.
Erin took a good lead at the start and managed to maintain it, winning the game 21-11 to take the u11 girls’ singles title.
In the boys' singles, a similar three-group set-up saw Jasper Corlett winning group A, group B was won by Wai Cheung and again group C produced another thrilling decider that saw Zane Quinn win 21-20 over Aditya Varshney after coming back from an eight-point deficit.
In the semis, Jasper was given a bye through, leaving Wai and Zane to battle it out to join him. There was super play from both boys, but it was Wai who was the victor at 21-16 and progressed on meet Jasper in the final.
The boys put on an exciting display, with excellent attacking shots and impressive net tumbles from both. In the end it was Jasper who came through to win the game 21-7 and (not to be out done by younger sister Erin) took the boys u11s singles title.
Both the girls and boys' doubles were played as a round robin format, meaning that all pairs played each other which gave them plenty of games and opportunities to win.
The girls' doubles saw some new partnerships formed, with some very close games as well as lots of good experience within a competition set-up, especially for the debutants.
Third place went to Abigail Kwan and Aamiya Cijesh, which left the last game to play as the head-to-head between the undefeated pairings of Charlotte Quayle and Connie Creer who faced Xara Quinn and Erin Corlett.
Again, this was a brilliant and exciting game to watch and was practically point-for-point until the game neared the end when Charlotte and Connie edged ahead with some great attacking play to get to game point at 20-18.
The game was then held on a knife edge as Xara and Erin crept back a couple of points thanks to some very steady serving from Xara to draw the game level at 20-20.
The last and deciding point was fast and furious, but in the end it was Xara and Erin who made the winning attack to triumph 21-20 and become the u11 girls doubles champions.
The boys' doubles also didn’t disappoint and produced some impressive rallies and fantastic net shots which shows the talent coming through the ranks as juniors progress to the next age group next season.
There were also several competing who don’t currently play in the junior squads, but showed some excellent play and sportsmanship, really improving throughout.
Third went to Aditya Varshney and Teddy Price, while the last fixture was between the two pairs who were yet to drop a game in the group, Wai Cheung and Evan Cooke against Jasper Corlett and Zane Quinn.
While not quite as tight a finish as the girls, the final was not at all one-sided and both pairs scored some fantastic winners. Wai and Evan made their opponents work hard but it was Jasper and Zane who won 21-15 and took the u11 boys doubles title.
Thanks go to the Roundhouse staff and all the tournament officials for their organisation and smooth running of the event. Thanks also go to the older juniors who helped score, organise and keep parents going with tea and coffee.