With most matches being closely contested in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, there was stiff competition for places in Media Isle of Man’s latest football Team of the Week.
It was another high-scoring day in the top flight, with no fewer than 29 goals across the six games, but donning the goalkeeper gloves after producing a man of the match performance was Union Mills’ Mason Prince who pulled off a series of fine saves at Rushen United.
The Millers’ shotstopper edges out James Rice of Ramsey and Callum Dawson of Onchan after both impressed for their respective sides.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel at Croit Lowey was Rushen centre-back Scott Mason who was back to his best as the Spaniards’ stand-out player during their impressive and important win over Mills.
As a result, he takes his place in a four-man Team of the Week defence alongside Peel’s Sean Brown, Karl Clark of St Mary’s and Eliot Le Moal of St John’s.
The latter certainly caught the eye at left-back as the Johnners pulled well clear of the relegation places thanks to a 3-1 victory over Geordies, while Clark delivered another superb game at the back for the Mary’s against Corinthians, netting an important goal in the 2-2 draw at the Bowl.
Younger brother of leading goalscorer Tomas Brown of Peel, Sean made a real impression at right-back as the westerners kept a clean sheet against Marown in Crosby.
Making it a family affair in that match at the Memorial Playing Fields, Tomas continues his red-hot scoring form with a four-goal salvo during Peel’s 5-0 victory to earn his place in TotW yet again.
Joining him up front are Corinthians’ Joe Middleton and Callum Taggart of St John’s. The latter was the man of the match for the Johnners as he continues to enjoy a really impressive season, grabbing a goal in his side’s aforementioned win over Geordies.
Likewise, Middleton was once again on the scoresheet for Corinthians as his two-goal salvo at the Bowl helped the Whites claim a share of the spoils against St Mary’s.
Another to shine at the national stadium was Sammy Gelling who is enjoying a fine season for the Saints and turned in another man of the match performance. As such, he takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles and Laxey’s Adam Mealin.
Pickles produced a superb workman-like performance to help fire his side into a shock 3-0 lead against champions Ayre United. Indeed, when he went off the pitch, the Tangerines bounced back to snatch a 3-3 draw.
Mealin was the hero for Laxey as he produced a real eye-catching display on the left-hand side and scored the winning goal deep into stoppage time which sealed the Miners’ place in the Railway Cup.
Picking up the refereeing honours this week is Stuart Morris who remained very much in control during a hard-fought and well-contested northern derby between Ramsey and Ayre at Ballacloan Stadium.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (Union Mills)
Defence
Sean Brown (Peel)
Karl Clark (St Mary’s)
Scott Mason (Rushen)
Eliot Le Moal (St John’s)
Midfield
Sam Gelling (St Mary’s)
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)
Adam Mealin (Laxey)
Attack
Callum Taggart (St John’s)
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Joe Middleton (Corinthians)
Referee
Stuart Morris (Ramsey v Ayre Utd)