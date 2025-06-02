The football schedule for next month’s Island Games in Orkney has now been confirmed.
The 2025 edition of the biennial event takes place in the Scottish archipelago between July 12-18.
The Isle of Man Football Association is taking both men’s and women’s teams to the event, with Chris Bass Jr in charge of the men and Wayne Lisy still managing the women’s side having guided them to bronze in Guernsey two years ago.
The football competition will kick-off on Sunday, July 13 when the men will face Hitra at Firth Primary School at midday, while the women tackle Gozo at Dounby later that evening at 7pm.
The following day sees both sides take on their Froya counterparts, with the women in action at Holm kicking off at 3.30pm before the men play in Dounby at 7pm.
On the Tuesday, both Isle of Man teams will go up against the host island in their final group games, with the women kicking off at 3.30pm and the men at 7pm, both matches taking place at Kirkwall Grammar School on the KGS1 pitch.
The Wednesday is a rest day before the knockout matches begin the following day when the placing play-offs are held at Holm, Rendall, Stromness and Dounby, while the semi-finals all take place at Kirkwall Grammar School on the same day.
Then on Friday it’s the turn of the women’s bronze medal match at 11am followed by the final at midday, before the men’s bronze medal contest takes place at 2.30pm prior to the men’s final at 3.30pm - with all semi-finals and finals also taking place at Kirkwall GS.
The full schedule can be found on the official Orkney Island Games website at https://www.orkney2025.com/sports/football
All of the matches from the Kirkwall Grammar School number one pitch (KGS1) will be livestreamed.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.