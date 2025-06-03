Former TT and British Superstock rider Gavin Hunt showed his pace off-road when he mopped up in Peveril Motor Cycle Club’s annual beachcross at Douglas on Sunday evening.
Watched by a large crowd of spectators along the length of Central Promenade, Hunt won all three Group A races on his 350cc KTM four-stroke, and later also added a fourth win in the Allcomers event.
Pre-event favourite, former British Enduro Champion Daniel McCanney, hit problems early on when his 300cc Beta sucked in water on the opening lap of the first race, and that was it for him.
The returning from injury Bobby Moyer rode well to grab two seconds and a third in front of Beau Brown and Liam Smith.
Travis Meechan won the opening B Group race, but Harry Shand won the remaining two motos ahead of him in what was the biggest field of the night with 27 riders signed on, including a number of visitors.
The 125s of Callum Christian and Jacob Wilson did well in the sand to finish third and fourth.
The small entry of quad bikes were led home by Alex McHugh from the ever-present Mike Kerruish and relative newcomer James Whelan.
RESULTS
Quads: 1, Alex McHugh 135; 2, Mike Kerruish 126; 3, James Whelan 120.
A Group: 1, Gav Hunt 135 points; 2, Bobby Moyer 124; 3, Beau Brown 118; 4, Liam Smith 117; 5, Chris Moore 110; 6, Mark Cringle 106; 7, James Kensington 100; 8, Frazer Hansen 100; 9, Thomas Carruthen 97; 10, Ryan Christian 97; 11, Ashley Kelly 97; 12, Mervyn Griffin 94; 13, Cam Harris 89; 14, Luke Saunders 86.
B Group: 1, Harry Shand 132; 2, Travis Meechan 129; 3, Callum Christian 115; 4, Jacob Wilson 113; 5, Jack Asbridge 112; 6, Graeme Saunders 107; 7, Graeme McKenzie 104; 8, Louis Piggin 102; 9, Stanley Kinnish 94; 10, Olly Runge 90; 11, Ryan Walton 89; 12, Kylan Murphy 84; 13, Luke Turnbull 78; 14, Charlie Dickinson 75; 15, Alex Baraona 72; 16, Harley Ridgway 72; 17, Matt Ward 64; 18, Orran Blake 59; 19, Simon Bottomley 52; 20, Adrian Steele 50; 21, Adrian Smith 36; 22, Mark Greenball 27; 23, Harry Kampz 21.
Allcomers: 1, G. Hunt; 2, C. Moore; 3, J. Kensington; 4, H. Shand; 5, C. Christian; 6, C. Harris; 7, J. Wilson; 8, S. Kinnish; 9, K. Murphy.
