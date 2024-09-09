Castletown Bowling Club hosted the Wilfrid Quayle Mixed Doubles on Sunday, with the competition attracting 27 pairs and being sponsored by the Sidings Pub.
Falling at the quarter-final stage were Pauline and Willie Cowley (Ballaugh/Peel) to Douglas pair Emma and Mervin Sayle, while Kay McKiernan and Shaun Seal (Douglas) lost to Lynda Cadamy and Glenn Boland (Marown).
In the other half of the draw Kim and Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) lost 17-21 to home greeners Hannah Drewett and Dean Kinley. Another Douglas duo Rebecca and Daniel Jacobs lost out to Castletown pair Alison Kearsley and Nathan Cooil.
Losing out at the semi-final stage were the Villa daughter/father pairing of Emma and Merv Sayle 18-21 to Cadamy and Boland in a keenly-fought game, while Kearsley and Cooil got the better of Drewett and Kinley 21-16 in the other semi.
In the early stages of the final the Marown pair made the better start to lead 12-6, with the Town duo fighting back to close the deficit to within one chalk at 11-12 by winning five consecutive ends, scoring five singles.
This proved to be their last point as Cadamy and Boland also won five ends, scoring nine points in the process to seal a deserved 21-11 victory.
The presentation was made by Castletown Bowling Club competition secretary Kath Kinley who thanked the sponsors for their support, everyone who had entered, along with the club members who had helped with the smooth running of the competition throughout the day.
GLYNN HARGRAVES